The Academy hosted its graduation ceremonies Tuesday evening for many students who felt like they got a second chance at receiving an education.
As Charlotte County's alternative high school, The Academy offers flexible learning opportunities for students to earn their diploma.
The Academy's graduation was split into two sessions to allow for proper social distancing inside the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. About 100 students graduated.
The ceremony started off strong with a standing ovation from cheering parents as their students filed into the auditorium clad in red caps and gowns.
One of the few decorated graduation caps was worn by graduate Logan Fors.
"I looked towards The Academy as an option because it's a choice school," he said. "The choice is yours if you want to be there and actually make a change for yourself and your life."
After spending four years at Port Charlotte High School, Logan was told that the school recommended he study for another year. After his father's unfortunate passing years prior, Logan felt stuck.
"I was brought down, I didn't think I could do it," he said. "I was ready to give up."
Since then, Logan made great connections at the school and was able to complete his education.
"I was pretty excited to hear we were having a graduation ceremony because I mainly did this for myself and my dad," Logan said. "He was my role model."
Logan was encouraged to make a plan for his future. He now plans to continue his education at Universal Technical Institute.
His friend, Lacey English, also came to study at The Academy after feeling unmotivated in her studies. She was a student of three schools and programs up until the time the pandemic started.
"Once I was lucky enough to get a spot at the school and my grades were stellar," she said. "I didn't expect to have a graduation ceremony this year. With four tickets, I didn't expect it to be like this but I'm really happy it is."
Lacey will miss the connections she made with her teachers at the school.
"Ms. Perrault was so sweet. She would come up to me and say if you need help with anything just come to me," she said. "And Ms. Lukackova was my liberal arts teacher. She just makes the day so much better. You know how positivity brings positivity? That's how she is."
During the ceremony, students Lane Barnhard, Rachel Carson and Evan Giron were awarded the Simon Youth Academy Scholarship of $1,750 for four years.
Ronnisha Charles was awarded with a plaque and $200 for her time spent giving back to the school.
Evan Giron was this year's Spirit of the Wolf award recipient. The wolf is the school's mascot.
Graduate Edmund Hollimon was one of the few students to speak at the ceremony.
"I remember coming home one day to my mother, and she was talking about graduation. She told me how proud she would be to see me walk across the stage and into the next chapter of my life," he said. "The awards that come from our hard work are blessings."
