PORT CHARLOTTE — Teacher Earl Ashley said he can’t think of just one success story at The Academy, because the alternative high school sees so many.
A total of 51 students walked across the stage at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Friday night to receive their diploma.
“A lot of these students I’ve encountered when they first got to The Academy,” Ashley said. “It’s wonderful to see how they’ve grown.”
He said he’s seen the students become more focused on their academics and more optimistic about the future while at The Academy.
“It warms my heart,” Principal Jack Ham said. “These students have been through so much in their personal and academic lives.”
In his speech to the graduating class, he encouraged students to focus on developing their ability.
“Expect nothing, earn everything,” he said.
Many students echoed the sentiment they did not believe they would finish high school had it not been for The Academy.
“It makes me feel like I’m important to have this graduation,” said Steven Cruz, who wants to either enter the Air Force, become a registered nurse or a marine biologist.
He said at The Academy, the teachers have more of an opportunity to work one-on-one with students, rather than in a traditional school, where the teachers are more focused on their class as a whole.
Kay Missoff said her pace of learning never matched other schools. At The Academy, they teach you how to work at your own pace, while still getting things done.
She said before The Academy, she struggled with internal problems and facing society on her own. While studying at The Academy, she was able to expand her comfort level.
After graduation, she hopes to start work and get a full-time job in the automotive field to support herself and her family.
Several students who gave speeches on stage choked back tears recalling their journey from traditional school, to receiving a second chance at The Academy and fulfilling goals they didn’t think were possible for themselves.
Students spoke about getting their life back on the right track and learning to cope with mental health issues.
Career Quest student Shannon Martin said she had been held back twice and bullied throughout school.
“I never had a good experience in school,” she wanted to give up, but received a second chance through the Career Quest program, where she excelled.
Eboni Rogers, who spoke about dealing with severe anxiety when she attended Charlotte High School, said she felt accepted at The Academy.
Rogers was awarded the Spirit of the Wolf Award, someone that Ham said has “made a major turnaround.”
The Academy graduation rate for 2018 was 45 percent, about 9 percent more than last year.
The Charlotte County district graduation rate this year was 87.6 percent, exceeding the overall state graduation rate of 86.1 percent. The 2018 graduation rate is the highest the district has ever earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.