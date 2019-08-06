By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Danielle Williamson was 19 years old when she was sentenced to 12 years in prison. She was not the one who shot Cristobal Perez Rodriguez or Jose Manuel Lopez-Rodriguez in the back of the head in 2007.
But since she was a participant in the robbery in which they were killed, she was charged with second-degree murder along with co-defendants Mason Washington, Tristan Hampton and Felton Stevens.
Now 30 years old, Williamson is heading back to prison for 42 years after violating her probation by testing positive for cocaine in a drug screening in February.
At the time of the crime, Williamson had been dating another resident of the home in Englewood. She went inside first and then signaled the others to come in, according to an arrest affidavit.
Washington, who drove the group to the home, carried a gun, which had been stolen from a residence in Venice. But later on, Hampton and Stevens admitted to shooting the two men.
Stevens, now 29, and Washington, 43, are both expected to be released from prison in 2031. Hampton is serving a life sentence. A fourth co-defendant, Tricia Wofford, is currently in a community control program with a release date in 2020. Wofford was only 15 at the time of the crime and pleaded guilty as a youthful offender to a robbery charge involving death, according to prior Sun reports.
Williamson was released after 10 years in prison and had been on probation about a year and a half before her positive drug screen. Reached by SmartJailMail, she told the Sun she feels she’s being tossed aside for one mistake.
“Since my release from prison, I’ve done several things to prove that I am a productive member of society,” she said. “From attending college for my HVAC certification, to working and maintaining a job, to helping and taking care of my sickly father until he passed away. I make one mistake and now I’m considered a throwaway? As if my life meant NOTHING.”
She said she regrets the crime but feels the sentence is unfair.
“I ma(d)e stupid choices when I was younger that resulted in a failed robbery attempt where two people lost their lives,” she said. “I regret it to this day, however I never pulled any trigger, but I’m charged as if I had? ...no one was there with me when I begged and pleaded for one of the shooters not to kill them after they were making comments in a jokingly manner. I understand that we all had to pay a price and I believe I have served my time in prison. But, I make my ONE AND ONLY mistake on probation and all the judge can say to (m)e is, ‘You had no room for error.’”
Her attorney, Martina Hedvicek, said Judge George Richards sentenced Williamson to the bottom allowable sentence on her scoresheet.
Another local defense attorney, Russell Kirshy, said Williamson’s case is the type that “keeps you up at night.”
“It does seem like a very harsh sentence for somebody who has positive drug screens,” he said. “One might think there might be some alternative to slamming somebody with 40 years in prison when they have a positive drug screen. But here’s the problem we face. For violations of probation, you’re not actually getting sentenced for just the violation of probation, you’re also getting sentenced for the original charge.”
Kirshy said it can be a horrendous situation when someone who wasn’t treated very harshly the first time gets out of prison and doesn’t realize they won’t have the same chance the second time around. It’s a conversation he often has with his clients.
“I tell them, ‘Listen, if you mess up, it could make this turn into something much more ugly,’” he said. “If there’s any possibility you’re not going to do well on probation, tell me now and let’s get you a straight time offer so you don’t have to worry about coming back.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.