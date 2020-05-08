Charlotte County is a role model for the state in providing crisis assistance in recent weeks, but it still can’t push out money fast enough.
Within three days of the statewide coronavirus shutdown, county government along with area nonprofits had a website up and running for the thousands of local workers who all lost their job in a matter of hours or days. Other wealthier counties are asking Charlotte County for guidance, Human Services Director Carrie Walsh told Commissioners Tuesday at their last emergency update.
The problem is that by May 1, the county and associated nonprofits had handed out only $168,000 to 133 households, Walsh reported to commissioners. That was out of about 1,325 applications. People have so far received on average $1,268 a household. The county and nonprofit coalition receives about 21 applications a day.
Assistance goes for unpaid rent, mortgages, phone bills, electric bills, car payments, car insurance, and childcare or adultcare at licensed facilities. Things that can’t be paid include credit card debt, Walsh said.
Funding sources include federal, state programs along with substantial local donations to the Gulf Coast Partnership, United Way of Charlotte County and Charlotte Community Foundation.
Why is it taking so long, Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked?
“I’m not speaking negatively to your efforts,” Tiseo said at an earlier emergency update meeting. “I have to ask the question, because people are out there wondering, ‘When are we going to get something from somebody to help us through?’”
Florida’s unemployment payment system notoriously failed to deliver in the early days when 1.5 million applied in March and April. Federal small business loans have backlogged and many have not received stimulus checks.
Walsh explained how the local dilemma unfolded. In the first few days, she said, 783 desperate households applied to the county coalition on the new website. But they were not eligible, because they had not yet missed a paycheck, although they knew it was coming. So they had to wait and reapply when their income officially dropped.
Another problem, Walsh said, is that most of the applicants had never applied for for public assistance before. So they did not know the drill, which is documentation, documentation, documentation.
Specifically, they have to find the birth certificate of everyone in the family, every social security card, pay stubs, rental agreements, utility bills, mortgage statements.
Landlords also must prove that they own the property they are renting.
Finally, Walsh said, many applicants struggle to actually ask for the money. They urge human services staff to give first to others more needy. Meanwhile, staff urge them to sign up for as many benefits as they can, including federal utility assistance and so-called food stamps to supplement the food they receive at area food pantries.
In the near future, Walsh said, she expects the county will be able to release a large amount of funding as more processing is complete. Human Services staff, working with people in the Fiscal Department, want to use the government funds first, before turning to the less restrictive private funds donated by local citizens.
When they finally make it through this first wave, Walsh estimated they will need to ask the county for another $540,000.
Tiseo asked if the county could release funds now, and then be reimbursed from the federal programs. The short answer is no, Walsh told the Sun.
Meanwhile, she left the board members with the reminder of the real people waiting for help.
• The 66-year-old woman who was laid off from a bakery and lives alone
• The single mother of three with no child support
• The single mother of two who lost her job at a bar and grill
• The single man who lost his job at Laishley Crab House and has to pay for his mortgage and his car.
“This is a way for us to help people not become homeless,” Walsh said.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex thanked the coalition.
“You’re really producing results, and we’re very proud of those efforts,” he said.
