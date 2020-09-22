A 48-year-old local man is being held in the Charlotte County Jail on dozens of child molestation charges.
James John Palmucci was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies on 83 charges Monday evening — 81 of them felony charges.
According to an arrest report, Palmucci was charged with 24 counts of battery of a child by throwing certain fluids, 14 counts of molesting a child under 12 years old, 11 counts of molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old, and a slew of other child abuse related charges.
Palmucci was arrested at Spinnaker Boulevard and Van Lake Drive in Englewood. He does not have any prior criminal charges in Charlotte County, according to court records.
He is being held in the Charlotte County Jail on $1.4 million bond. A criminal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 26 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
CCSO has not yet released further information.
