SARASOTA - A Sarasota acupuncturist is facing additional voyeurism charges for secretly recording female patients dressing and undressing in exam rooms, state law enforcement reported Tuesday.
Dr. Rene Ng, 62, of Chinese Medical Solutions, Bahia Vista Drive, Sarasota, was charged with eight counts video voyeurism and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday, according to arrest reports. Video voyeurism is a third-degree felony in Florida.
Agents of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement state that Ng would secretly recorded women in his office using an iSpyPen, a pen with a hidden camera and a small USB storage chip inside.
Documents show he would keep the pen in his pocket or his backpack, and set it up in a coffee cup filled with cotton balls that was set on a table in the examination rooms.
He would instruct the women to undress and would leave the room, giving the women a sense of privacy. He would return to treat the women when they were covered up with "modesty cloths," the report states.
Witnesses told the FBI that Ng would "only put the pen in the cup to record attractive younger looking females, often blonde, aged 50 and under," states arrest reports from the FDLE.
The witnesses had not seen him do it to any minors, the reports state.
"Ng would refill the mug with cotton balls if they were emptied by staff out so he would be able to prop the camera pen up. On one occasion (a witness) noticed that when an attractive female patient walked in to the office, Dr. Ng checked his pocket for the camera."
The witnesses gave agents photos of the pen and the computer the doctor used, as well as some photos and videos of women that were captured on the pen camera.
FDLE agents began investigating the case Jan. 18.
Agents obtained a search warrant and went to Chinese Medical Solutions on Jan. 28. They found two iSpyPens, one in his pants pocket and the other in a backpack, along with "video recordings of five patients and still images from deleted recordings of three additional patients, undressing in the exam room," reports show.
Agents arrested Ng on Jan. 29.
As the investigation continued, agents were able to identify eight women who were secretly photographed, and added the eight voyeurism charges this week.
Ng was booked into the Sarasota County Jail where was held without bond Wednesday.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the local FDLE field office at 941-359-5655.
