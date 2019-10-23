Trying to figure out your Halloween plans?
Here are just some of the many free or low cost events happening throughout Charlotte County to get you in the spirit.
PUNTA GORDA
Double-feature: From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. today enjoy a double-feature of classic horror films 'The Birds' and 'Psycho' at Angela's restaurant on the big screen TV's on the patio. No entry fee. 258 W.Marion Ave, Punta Gorda.
Spooks & Brews Bash: From 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, there will be various Halloween costume contests at Peace River Brewing Company. At 4 p.m. for the pets, 4:30 p.m. for kids age groups 0-5 years old, 6-10 years old, and 10-14 years old. Costume contest for the adults will take place at 9 p.m. for most original, couples costumes, and scariest. There will be live music and food trucks.
Haunted Hayride and Demon Walk: From 6 to 10 p.m, On Oct. 26, Little Bear Sanctuary and Shelter Farm Sanctuary are teaming up for a fundraiser. Guests will take a hayride through the woods on the property and walk out. The walk will be a 15-minute walk through the woods with live actors portraying scenes of horror. The organizers caution it may not be appropriate for kids under 12. All donations go directly to the sanctuaries and animals. Tickets cost $25 each. 2280 State Road 31, Punta Gorda. 941-585-7418.
Adult Costume Party: From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Harpoon Harry’s is hosting an adult Halloween costume party. There will be a $1,000 grand prize, and costume contest categories for scariest, funniest, most unique, couple/group. First place will win $200 cash, second place will win a $50 gift card. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade. 941-637-1177.
Halloween party: From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Dean's South of the Border is holding a Halloween party, with live music. 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Halloween cursed pirate dance party: From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Angela's is having a Halloween party, with a costume contest, dance contest, and drink specials. Winners will earn $100 gift cards. 258 W.Marion Ave, Punta Gorda.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County: Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October. This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler. Presentations will take place on:
• Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served. For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Frightening Flicks and cults: A week of scary movies will be shown at the Mid County Regional Library, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
•Today at 5:30 p.m.: Cults: an hour presentation will explore common characteristics of cults. Special attention will be given to the Rajneesh, and NXIVM cults and their respective cult leaders.
Ongoing: Every Friday and Saturday night from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. view handmade over-sized props, which includes a nine-foot tall Masoleum, visual effects, lighting, fog, projection, animatronics and sound. Staff hands out candy, and dresses up as monsters for scares. 12000 block of Helicon Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information visit @officialdarknessfallscemetery on Facebook.
Did we miss any? Email events to: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
- Compiled by Sun Staff Writer Brianna Kwasnik
