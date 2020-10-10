Max Vega-Sanz grew up on a farm near Miami and he's been riding off-road dirt bikes for as long as he can remember.
So when the 31-year-old entrepreneur saw the opportunity to lease property off Bermont Road in Punta Gorda that already had trails built, he didn't hesitate.
Formerly known as Florida Tracks and Trails, he leased the property in June and started a massive cleanup project with the help of family and friends.
Vega-Sanz owns a construction company so he already had all the equipment necessary to clear the fields and clean the trails.
"The grass was so high you couldn't even see a four-wheeler riding through it," Vega-Sanz said. "It had been abandoned for 10 months at that point. It was a lot of long days and hard work."
A few months later, there are now 25 miles of trails on six different tracks and the owner plans to add another 20 on the property.
The grand opening of Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park is being held this weekend.
The park is family friendly and has a small lake with a beach, food trucks, a bounce house, a tiki bar and a general store.
"This is a great location to attract riders from all around Florida," said Jonathan Arroyo, marketing director for Sandlot. "We plan on offering bus tours from Miami, Orlando and Tampa where people can come and spend the day. Our park is different because we offer activities for the family as well as the trails. The water in the small lake is environmentally treated so it's clean for swimming and we constantly monitor for gators."
In the future, the owner plans to offer rental equipment for those who do not own an ATV, and offer programs like "ride with a pro."
Concerts are another possibility that could be held at the site in 2021.
There are 20 full RV/trailer hookups, and the rest of the camping area is self-contained, meaning you must bring a generator if you want power.
The park’s grand opening runs through Monday. Helmets and motocross boots are required on the tracks, while helmets are recommended on the trails. The cost to attend is $50 per day or $99 for the weekend and that includes camping.
Starting next weekend, the park will be open every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park is located at 39450 Bermont Road, about five miles west of State Road 31 in Punta Gorda.
