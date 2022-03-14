MURDOCK — Charlotte County will lose affordable housing options if it allows 1 acre surrounded by mobile homes on U.S. 17 to be rezoned as commercial, staff told the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee on Monday.
The committee voted 5-0 to recommend denial for the proposed restaurant site when the rezone request goes before commissioners for a final ruling.
For another rezone request on Yorkshire Street and Veterans Boulevard, the committee voted 5-0 to recommend a rezone for 2 acres of single-family parcels to become one half commercial and one half for two-, three-family units.
That site is next to land proposed for subsidized housing and future school use.
For the project on U.S. 17, a Punta Gorda-based company called Food Service Ops LLC, with Gary Grossman as manager has requested that a 1-acre, six-lot site along a major thoroughfare connecting Punta Gorda and Arcadia be rezoned from low-density residential to commercial.
The company wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant to be called Giuseppe’s Brick Oven on the northwest side of U.S. 17. The site is surrounded by single-lot mobile home units on its side of the road and a mobile home park on the other.
One person from the mobile home park, James McNeel, spoke against the proposal, saying it would exacerbate problems the residents already have getting onto the busy road.
“A drive-thru is especially a concern, because of the traffic,” he said.
County staff took the unusual step of saying a project at the stage of a public hearing was not in line with the county’s future growth guidelines.
The staff report states that staff recommended the property owner pursue a planned development rezone, which allows the county more control over what gets built on a site.
Project engineer James Herston said the owner believes that planned development zoning is too restrictive and will not pursue that option.
Asked after the meeting what the owner plans to do with the recommendation for denial, Herston told The Daily Sun the owner would try his luck with the commissioners with the same plan.
Planner Laura Tefft told the advisory board that the rezone proposal does not protect the existing neighborhood. The nearest commercial development is about two miles from the site. Also, the county would have a hard time controlling the buffering between the site and the residential lots.
Most of the six lots are only 100 feet deep. Also, rezoning to commercial means the owner could change the plan and build any number of commercial businesses on the site including a bar or night club.
Allowing this change would create the same problem the county is trying to get rid of along U.S. 41, said Committee Chair Michael Graveson. That is the problem of commercial lots that don’t have enough depth along a major highway before the landscape becomes residential lots.
“To intentionally create a 100-foot deep commercial lot is inappropriate in my view,” he said.
Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said the county created a plan for U.S. 17 in the early 2000s and decided this area should remain residential, as it is one of the few remaining affordable areas for housing.
“We don’t want to push out those folks in a relatively affordable area of Charlotte County,” he said.
For the Yorkshire site, Graveson suggested the developers, Thomas and Delores D’Aprile, add more housing to the site, including either building higher than 26 feet or pursue mixed use with housing above the commercial store. Thomas D’Aprile is a former Charlotte County commissioner.
“You could put workforce housing on top of the commercial,” he suggested.
“We’re really looking to make this fit in with the residential area,” said the owners’ lawyer, Geri Waksler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.