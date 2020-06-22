It's just what Charlotte Harbor needs, advisory board citizens said Monday of Bruce Laishley's waterfront restaurant proposal.
Laishley and restaurant team member Kelly Liscom ran through their plan Monday for a 550-seat restaurant on Charlotte Harbor across from the stalled Sunseeker resort. The owner of Laishley Crab House, across the river in Punta Gorda, got a unanimous six thumbs up from the citizen advisory board for the proposal of Waterside Park LLC.
"It's all we could have ever hoped for," said committee member and local resident Delmar Wooden.
"I love the concept," said member Vanessa Oliver. "This is exactly what we have been dreaming about for the (Community Redevelopment Authority) for years."
Tuesday, the proposal will go before county commissioners. The vote they want from commissioners is to open up the 3.6 acres of county-owned land on Melbourne Street for 30 days to see if any other group wants to submit a proposal.
Waterside's team members raised new points before the advisory committee Monday, including their assertion that offering less than the appraised value of the land on Melbourne is more than fair. Also, they shared how they hope to leap steep permitting hurdles set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for waterfront projects in a hurricane zone. Laishley said he wants to keep the waterfront as natural as possible, mangroves and all.
"I would like to see it natural, like it is a boardwalk over water," Laishley said. "Leave it where people can walk out and put their toes in the water."
Part of the proposal is to continue the riverwalk around Charlotte Harbor, and keep it open to the public, much like Laishley Crab House.
Waterside has offered $2.76 million for the land just north of U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River. The county paid $4.5 million for the land in 2016 with a plan to first create a road to Live Oak Point Park, and then sell the rest for development. More recently, many in the county including a commissioner, have advocated for keeping the land for more public park space.
Laishley's lawyer, Geri Waksler, said the offered price and the appraisal are not off. That's because Waterside only wants to buy 2.43 acres of the 3.6, she said, and they are proposing a lower intensity use of the land. These lower the appraised value of the land.
Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said the county would continue to negotiate with Waterside over the value of the land, if commissioners were to pick them in late July for the project. At issue is the roadway that the county needs to provide access to Live Oak Point. That road is not where a developer would chose to put it for a restaurant, the developers told the Sun. The county and Waterside would have to negotiate who owns the land. Waterside has already proposed maintaining it.
Waterside's proposal is not the so-called "best and highest use" of the land, in appraiser terminology, Waksler said. It would be more profitable to build a wall of 90-foot high condominiums with restricted waterfront access, she said. Instead, Waterside's proposal is for a two-story restaurant. A second building will likely be no higher than 60 feet and at a distance from the restaurant to leave views open.
Allegiant Airline's Sunseeker resort, on the other side of the road, was heading for 90 feet when construction was shut down this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airline's profits dried up along with hotel use. Sunseeker has said it could be 18 months before they decide what to do.
Laishley's Florida Premier Contractors has been a point company in the construction of Sunseeker, and he said he will not try to build a hotel if Sunseeker goes ahead.
Experience with Sunseeker and his own crab house has taught him what lies ahead in terms waterfront development. That is to expect incredible delays from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He's already planning, he said, with several strategies in mind, including one which avoids a sea wall and keeps the mangroves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.