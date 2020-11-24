The advisory board that helped usher in the Sunseeker resort just lost three of its seven members.
At least one member said he left because the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee no longer served any purpose.
While the Charlotte Harbor committee can no longer comment on or officially review developer proposals, another advisory board in the county still votes on development proposals. That board, the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board, gained a new member Tuesday following a vote of the Charlotte County Commission.
Thomas P. Thornberry, former Building Commissioner for Punta Gorda and retired plumbing contractor, will replace outgoing member Kenneth Chandler. Thornberry also once served on the county's licensing board and the zoning board of appeals.
For the Charlotte Harbor committee, the Sun asked longtime member and Charlotte Harbor resident Delmar Wooden if he found the role of the committee to be diminished since its ability to deal with developers was removed more than two years ago.
"The role of the CRA is more than diminished," he said in response. "In my view, it no longer exists. The recent interest in the Melbourne/41 property is a clear example."
Wooden was referring to the current debate over whether the county should sell several prime waterfront acres to particular developers. After most of the advisory committee enthusiastically endorsed a large restaurant proposal by a local developer, county commissioners rejected that plan as not offering a high purchase price.
Now, commissioners are down to one proposal for the Melbourne Street property, which is dominated by a large boat storage facility and a small restaurant.
"Do you think they would even be having a discussion about putting a boat storage facility on prime waterfront property on the other side of the river?" Wooden said, referring to the city of Punta Gorda's government.
The other two members leaving the committee are both now members of the Charlotte County Airport Authority -- James Herston and Vanessa Oliver. Neither responded to requests for comment, but Herston has just become the chair of the authority. Oliver was newly elected to the authority in November.
Herston told the Sun earlier he supports commissioners in their bid to get more money for the Melbourne Street property, for which the county paid $4.5 million in 2016.
The county needs two business owners and one resident of Charlotte Harbor to volunteer. Despite the reduced responsibilities, there is still a role for this committee, said the county's Redevelopment Manager Josh Hudson.
"There's a lot of work to be done in Charlotte Harbor," Hudson said.
That includes evaluating any proposed changes to the zoning or development laws in that area. And you get to be among the first to hear about any news in Charlotte Harbor, Hudson said.
The Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Agency was formed in 1992 to help the county revitalize a waterfront that was considered underdeveloped and suffering from poor infrastructure. State law allows the county to create these districts and use the property taxes to improve just that neighborhood.
Wooden believes the only purpose of the advisory committee is as a vehicle for the collecting and allocating these property taxes. It no longer has a role in advising on the development of the county's historic waterfront district.
Charlotte County has several redevelopment zones, but Charlotte Harbor has become prominent due to Allegiant Travel Co's Sunseeker Resort. The giant waterfront resort gained national prominence before stalling mid-construction due to the pandemic.
Many members of the county's many advisory boards have chaffed at the new rules, adopted at the recommendation of the county's legal department and the Economic Development Office. The rules said members can no longer comment on active proposals, for fear that a rejected developer would sue the county for improper testimony, among other things.
