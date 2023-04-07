Tasha Carter

Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter, of the Florida Department of Financial Services, was at the Insurance Village in Port Charlotte after Hurricane Ian. She will return to Punta Gorda to help regional residents still having issues with their insurance companies.

PUNTA GORDA — There's help coming for local homeowners and renters whose insurance companies are not responsive or uncooperative.

Insurance consumer advocate Tasha Carter, of the Florida Department of Financial Services, and her staff are returning to Charlotte County to help renters and homeowners in the region with incomplete insurance-related issues. 


   

