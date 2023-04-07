Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter, of the Florida Department of Financial Services, was at the Insurance Village in Port Charlotte after Hurricane Ian. She will return to Punta Gorda to help regional residents still having issues with their insurance companies.
PUNTA GORDA — There's help coming for local homeowners and renters whose insurance companies are not responsive or uncooperative.
Insurance consumer advocate Tasha Carter, of the Florida Department of Financial Services, and her staff are returning to Charlotte County to help renters and homeowners in the region with incomplete insurance-related issues.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 17 and April 19, Carter will be at an insurance village at the Charlotte County Event Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
An insurance village is designed to be a one-stop-resource center for hurricane recovery relief. Policyholders can meet with their property insurer in-person to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program will also assist consumers with questions.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis recently designated Carter as the Hurricane Ian chief recovery director to streamline claims to ensure they are handled timely and fairly.
Carter's job is to advocate, like a private adjuster, for homeowners and renters battling insurance companies. She recently sent a letter to property and casualty insurance companies with the "highest number" of Hurricane Ian claims or consumer complaints requesting accountability and responsiveness.
"I hear from consumers daily who have experienced extreme delays after filing a claim more than six months ago," Carter said.
She said people have had multiple adjusters, multiple demands for documents, received delays, unsatisfactory settlement offers or not received communication - among other challenges.
"It is my duty and charge to ensure Florida's insurance consumers receive the benefits they're entitled to under their insurance contract," Carter said. "Homeowners are not asking for a handout or special privileges. Consumers want to repair their homes and recover as quickly as possible."
Carter said there are more than 140,000 claims that remain open and are impacting Floridians in significant ways.
Carter's office also helps investigate company's trends, patterns of fraud and abuse, and recommends the proceedings or actions by the Department of Financial Services and the Office of Insurance Regulation.
Many consumers are displaced, living in tents on their property or living in a substantially damaged home.
"They cannot begin the repair process and initiate the road to recovery without the insurance benefits they are entitled to," Carter stated. "Policyholders should bring all of their documentation and photos when they meet with the insurance companies. It's imperative that Hurricane Ian claims are resolved as quickly as possible."
Helping with outstanding claims
To streamline the process, Carter instructed insurance companies — with customer complaints against them with the Office of the Insurance Consumer Advocate and Department of Financial Services' Division of Consumer Services — to designate a company liaison to specifically address Hurricane Ian claims.
"Insurance companies are expected to be responsive and attentive to both my office and consumers," she stated.
Carter said customers can file claims with the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association, if the homeowner's insurance company leaves Florida or filed for bankruptcy.
"The FIGA handles claims of homeowners' insurance companies that have gone out of business such as United Property and Casualty Insurance Company," she said. "Once a company is declared insolvent and a final order of liquidation has been entered, FIGA steps in to process and settle the claims."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.