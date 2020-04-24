Even before Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered non-essential businesses closed, Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County knew they had to close their thrift store at 3082 N. Tamiami Trail.
The pandemic makes it too risky to keep the store open, but the main operation, delivering meals to the home bound, continues.
For 50 years, the local nonprofit has served a hot meal once a weekday to shut-ins or to people just out of the hospital. They charge $5 or waive the fee to 30% of people who are low income.
Almost everyone working for the program is a volunteer, including all of the drivers who deliver the meals to 180 households daily. They have a paid chef and office manager. The store managers have been laid off.
Most of the drivers are retirees, and at one point earlier in the pandemic, some of those elderly volunteers had to withdraw out of precaution. The county’s Director of Human Services Carrie Walsh put out a call for younger volunteers who were not as vulnerable to the virus.
But it was mostly more retirees who responded to the call, Meals on Wheels Board Chairman Teresa Desguin said. They came from area churches to help fill in, Desguin said.
In normal times, the purpose of the delivery is only partly food. It’s also to check in on people who may live alone and need social contact. Now, however, the program has given its participants cooler bags to leave outside so the driver, wearing gloves and a mask, can leave the meal without close contact.
The local Meals on Wheels has another problem, however. Without the income from the thrift store, they will soon run out of money to buy the food they need. They are not eligible to take from the area food bank, because they charge a fee. They buy food in bulk from local distributors like Cheney Brothers.
“That little store brought in $12,000-$15,000 a month,” said Desguin. Board members were good at rounding up the best donations, she said.
How are they managing now?
“On a wing and a prayer,” Desguin said. “By the seat of our pants.”
They got a grant from the Tampa Bay Rays, she said, and some other assistance that will soon run out.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the program, or donating, can visit the website at www.mowofcc.org.
