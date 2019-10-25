PORT CHARLOTTE — Day cares in the area are enrolling children from Grace Community School after the Port Charlotte facility unexpectedly closed last week.
Parents expecting to drop their kids off Tuesday were met with a note posted on locked doors indicating the school will be closed for an 'undetermined amount of time.'
In the aftermath, parents of about 70 kids in daycare, and 100 kids enrolled total were left scrambling, trying to find a reputable place to care for their kids.
First Steps Education Inc. in Punta Gorda saw their enrollment numbers increase by 25 this week.
"It's been non-stop since Tuesday," director Karen Shepard said.
Shepard said staff is still trying to get enrollments entered in the computer. When she started seeing numbers go up, she immediately started hiring additional staff. New hires include a teacher for the 4-year-old's, a teacher for 1-year-old's and a 'floating teacher.'
The 1-year-old's will be split up into two classes, because of class size requirements, she said. The same goes for the infants.
According to the Florida Department of Children and Families child care facility handbook, there are ratios for staff-to-child depending on their age.
From birth to 1 year of age — one staff member per four children.
From 1 year but under 2 years — one staff member per six children.
Religious-exempt schools, however, like Grace Community School, are not required to abide by these numbers.
Shepard said that First Steps has room for one more infant, and a few spots left for 3 and 4-year-old's.
“The families that have come in here are very sad, they’re in shock, all I can do is tell them how sorry I am, and try to assure them we won’t do something like that to them,” Shepard said.
Shepard said for the families coming from Grace, they won't be charging registration fees, which normally are $100.
"It wasn't their choice to leave, they were forced to," she said.
Grace Community School posted to their Facebook page that parents could pick up belongings and refunds Tuesday or Thursday at the Port Charlotte location.
Grace Community School did not respond to The Sun's request for comment Friday.
McKenzie Spong has been working at Grace Community School since late July.
She was just one of the many employees surprised to learn that her employer would be shutting its doors Tuesday.
The school added a new director, she said, who started Monday and nothing seemed amiss.
Tuesday morning, the school's assistant director got a phone call stating that the director quit, and she didn't have to bother coming to work, because the school would be closed.
"Nobody got a heads up notice, it was all shocking to us, some of us even showed up Tuesday for the shift," Spong said.
Now, Spong and her colleagues are waiting for answers.
In the meantime, Spong said she has been talking to parents about potentially babysitting from her home.
She said parents are frustrated, because some had shown up at the school and learned they wouldn't have a place for their kids.
Now, parents must figure out a place to keep their kids, and some have had to take off from work.
"They don't want to lose their jobs," Spong said.
Diana Gomez, manager at Storybook Learning Academy in Punta Gorda said her center has been getting a lot of phone calls this week.
However, parents are surprised to learn the cost of the program.
She said the center has been trying to work with parents, and match the cost of Grace Community's program for the first few weeks, while parents get back on their feet.
Gomez added that Grace Community's fees were a lot lower than the market in the area.
According to Grace Community's website, rates were: $99/week for infants, $85/week for 1-year-old's, $75/week for 2 to 3-year-old's.
Storybook's rates are: $160/week for infants, $155/week for 1-year-old's, and $150/week for 2-year-old's.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
