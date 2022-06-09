PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County wants to install software at its South Gulf Cove lock to prevent manatee deaths.
Two of the sea mammals were crushed by the lock's gates, one in October 2021 and one in March 2022.
The lock, which lets boats travel between the canal system in South Gulf Cove and Charlotte Harbor, is the only one in Charlotte County that's still in place. It's designed to keep the fresh water in the canals from pouring into the harbor.
Zach Patchell, the county's dredging project manager, gave the Marine Advisory Committee an update Thursday on the status of the lock, which is awaiting approval for an automatic system.
He said getting a permit is a long process that involves the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
In the meantime, more signs — such as those warning boaters of manatees in the area, and detailed instructions on how to operate the lock — have been added at the site, he said.
The South Gulf Cove lock is the only unmanned lock in the state and possibly the country, said Patchell.
On one occasion when he was at the lock, a mother and her calf were approaching the lock at the same time a boat was arriving.
He said he signaled the boater to move out of the way, and the lock was left open to allow the manatees clear passage.
"But she went away anyhow," Patchell said.
He said the software system, which is used throughout the state, including in Lake Okeechobee, has transponders at the top and bottom of the lock that detect movement.
If a manatee enters, the lock will not close until the mammal has cleared the lock.
At one time, residents of South Gulf Cove were given remote control devices to open and close the lock, said Patchell.
But some problems ensued, and a few years ago the county took the devices away, he said.
Now, a boater approaching the lock must pull on a chain to open the lock and once on the other side, the boat pulls another chain to close it.
That's where the problem lies, as "the water is murky" and it is difficult to see a manatee in the water below, he said.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Marine Mammal Pathobiology Laboratory 2022 report, from Jan. 1 through June 3, a total of seven manatees have died in Charlotte County. One was crushed in the canal lock, one was killed by watercraft, one by natural causes, two were perinatal, and two others were not necropsied.
For the entire state during that same time frame, 575 manatees died; four were in flood gates or locks.
In 2021, there were 27 manatee deaths in Charlotte County; one was crushed in the South Gulf Cove lock.
For the entire state in 2021 there were 1,101 manatee deaths; seven died in flood gates or locks.
To learn how to operate the lock at South Gulf Cove, visit: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/public-works/maintenance-operations/south-gulf-cove-boat-lock.stml
