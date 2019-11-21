Tuesday, Dec. 3 has been designated #GivingTuesday for 2019. #GivingTuesday is a Global Day of Generosity held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. #GivingTuesday is social media driven.
#GivingTuesday is about celebrating and inspiring acts of kindness in our communities by coming together while doing good for others. Everyone has something to give. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping out a neighbor or a stranger, showing up for people we care about or giving some of what we have to those who need our help. Every act of kindness counts.
Since its beginning in 2012, #GivingTuesday has proven that acts of kindness and goodwill can transcend country, race, religion and political ideals and create lasting connections between people.
On #GivingTuesday Dec. 3, WKDW 97.5 FM, and kdwradio.com will air live from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. During that time, show hosts will be interviewing participants from call-in centers set up throughout the area. Centers in North Port, Port Charlotte, Arcadia, Punta Gorda, Englewood, Venice and Sarasota will broadcast interviews with over 50 nonprofit organizations in our area plus Facebook live on GivingTuesday SWFL Voices of Giving the Differencemakers and kdwradio.com Facebook pages. These organizations will talk about their mission and give a big thanks to the organizations, donors, sponsors, neighbors and volunteers that make their mission possible. Grateful communities giving thanks for the #Differencemakers.
For the first time in our area, some organizations are participating in a Dine Out, Do Good program. They are encouraging the community to have breakfast, lunch or dinner at one of the local restaurants that has supported them throughout the year. If you do, make sure you thank the restaurant for their continued support. Many nonprofits kickoff their year end giving. Facebook waives all fees for nonprofits year-round.
For more information about the participating organizations, visit GivingTuesdaySWFL on Facebook or kdwradio.com/giving-Tuesday-2019 to learn about available sponsorships, or to learn how to participate contact Marie LaBrosse at 941-815-6230 or marie@kdwradio.com.
