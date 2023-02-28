Hurricane Ian insurance (copy)

Condominiums on Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County show the damage they sustained during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, a storm that dealt a blow to Florida’s insurance industry.Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s state-owned “insurer of last resort,” has been attracting customers in droves.

 SUN file PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

A non-profit agency that handles claims of insolvent insurers could face $450 million to $550 million in costs from the insolvency of United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., the agency’s executive director said Tuesday.

The state-created Florida Insurance Guaranty Association expects to take on thousands of claims after a Leon County circuit judge Monday appointed the Florida Department of Financial Services as a receiver for United Property & Casualty.


