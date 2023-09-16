'Aggressive bees' close fishing pier

The El Jobean Fishing Pier was closed Saturday and will remain closed for maintenance as workers deal with "aggressive bees," according to Charlotte County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED/CHARLOTTE COUNTY

EL JOBEAN — There's a buzz at an area fishing pier - and it's not a good one. 

Charlotte County officials announced Saturday that the El Jobean Fishing Pier has been closed "due to aggressive bees."


   
0
0
1
0
0

Load comments