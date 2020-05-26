The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office helped two people and a dog after their boat started taking on water two miles off Boca Grande Tuesday.
The agency responded around 1:42 p.m. with the Marine Unit, helicopter, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol, Charlotte County Fire Marine 1, Boca Grande Fire Marine, TowBoat US, and SeaTow Charlotte Harbor.
All occupants were safe, and the boat was being drained of water Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.