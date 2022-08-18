John Mauch and Jason Klemme, of Flight Jet Access training school, chat with Colleen Wright, Air Trek pilot, about the Harmony flight trainer. Flight Jet Access was on hand to speak with potential students at the PGD Air Center/FBO grand opening.
The ribbon cutting for the new PGD Airport Air Center grand opening at Punta Gorda Airport.
An Air Trek Citation charter jet is being directed into the new PGD Air Center for the grand opening.
Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish welcomes over 100 guests, dignitaries and community leaders to the PGD Air Center grand opening.
The $18 million dollar PGD Air Center/FBO celebrated its grand opening with over 100 community leaders and Punta Gorda Airport personnel in attendance.
Charlotte County Airport Authority Chair Robert Hancik (center) along with board members (left to right) Paul Andrews, Vanessa Oliver, Kathleen Coppola and James Herston.
PGD Airport CEO James Parish and Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews at the PGD Air Center grand opening.
FDOT District 1 Secretary L.K. Nandam shared insights about working with the Punta Gorda Airport executive staff in obtaining grants and resources for the PGD Airport Air Center.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, Don Leitch and Air Trek Vice President of Operations Dana Carr speak with Charlotte County Airport Authority Chair Rob Hancik.
PUNTA GORDA — Local officials and airport staff cut the ribbon Thursday on the new PGD Air Center at Punta Gorda Airport.
"This has been on paper and a dream of the airport since around 2007," Airport CEO James Parish told a crowd that included local and state officials, first responders, pilots and employees. "This has been something that we have wanted to do for a long time."
The new 13,000-square-foot facility — located at 27450 Challenger Blvd. in the airport district — provides services for general aviation pilots and aviation-based companies.
The new facility houses FBO (fixed-base operator) operations, meeting and event space, a restaurant and bar, leasable office suites, a pilot lounge, and aircraft parking on a 510,000-square-foot ramp.
"That was a huge project to build the ramp out there," Parish said.
The project cost around $18 million, but the airport was aided by grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, as well as other state and federal grants.
The ramp, taxiways and taxi lanes cost $9.3 million, according to airport communications manager Kaley Miller.
The PGD Air Center building, parking and access road was $7 million.
"They rounded up to $18 million to include the FBO Hangar, which is estimated at $2 million but has not been built yet," Miller told The Daily Sun.
Many of the office suites have already been filled with aviation-based companies, such as Paragon Flight Training, Jet Access Flight Training, Southwest Aviation Aircraft and Brokerage, Southwest Aerotech, Sarasota Helicopter Tours and Flight Training, Harborside Aviation, and LPC Aviation.
Earlier Thursday morning, Airport Authority commissioners approved a lease agreement with Rosati's Pizza franchise to fill the 2,500-square-foot restaurant space.
"Eventually, the capacity of the restaurant is up to 120 seats," said Commission Chair Rob Hancik during the ceremony. "In the interim, we will have some areas in there for public meetings and groups that want to meet out here and enjoy the new full-service restaurant."
Hancik added that the new ramp is a commitment to general aviation.
"Corporate and general aviation are a major and integral part of this airport and a player in the economic development of the region," he said.
FDOT continually works with airport staff on road and runway layouts, as well as with providing project grants.
"We all know how important it is for general aviation to be successful for the success of the airport," FDOT District 1 Secretary L.K. Nandam said. "Previously the GA and commercial used to mix on that building on the other side (of the airport property) and it was causing issues for the airport to fully increase the commercial side of the business."
Nandam added that separating the traffic of general aviation and commercial has been a key strategy for the airport, enabling the new aviation center to be built.
But the new Air Center isn’t the end, Parish said.
"We are currently under contract and we’ll start construction in the next few week for 24 T-hangars, 10 60-by-60 box hangars, and then another nine 50-by-50 box hangars," he said.
Parish added that they are also planning to build a new FBO hangar next to the Air Center, as well as new facility for Charlotte Technical College's FAA-certified Aviation Maintenance Technician School.
For more information about the Air Center or Punta Gorda Airport, go to FlyPGD.com.
