Some flights in South Florida were grounded and rerouted after technical difficulties at the Federal Aviation Adminitration’s control center in Miami on Monday.
The problem was a “radar issue” that involved the Miami and Jacksonville control centers early Monday afternoon, according to the Sun Sentinel. The situation was resolved in about an hour, and planes were flying again around 3 p.m.
Officials with Punta Gorda Airport confirmed the situation Monday afternoon.
“Our airside ops said he just heard that flights are being grounded temporarily if in the southern part of the state,” Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller stated. “We don’t know what the root cause is or what impact it might have on PGD.”
A flight attendant on a commercial flight out of Sarasota called it a “technological” issue. A person who works in the operations department of Tampa International Airport said he believes it started in Miami. He also said some planes have been diverted to Tampa.
Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale were experiencing delays, according to FAA websites.
Allegiant Airlines confirmed a situation.
“We have had some flight delays due to flow control restrictions issued by air traffic control in Florida,” Allegiant Media Relations spokesperson Hector Mejia stated in an email.
“The FAA Miami Center is experiencing technical issues, and as a result, we are experiencing some delays. If you are traveling this afternoon, please follow up with your airline for the latest information on your flight,” officials at the Miami International Airport stated in a tweet.
Many flights were still saying they were “on time” at area airports. Calls to Sarasota-Bradenton International and Southwest Florida International were not returned, nor were calls to Allegiant Airlines and Southwest Airlines.
“Hopefully, FAA can keep things moving forward and it won’t cause major delays,” Miller said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.
On Jan. 11, a computer glitch shut down flights across the nation for several hours, causing at least 8,000 flights to be delayed and at least 1,200 to be canceled that day.
