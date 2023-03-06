Allegiant planes at Punta Gorda Airport

Allegiant planes are parked at Punta Gorda Airport.

Some flights in South Florida were grounded and rerouted after technical difficulties at the Federal Aviation Adminitration’s control center in Miami on Monday.

The problem was a “radar issue” that involved the Miami and Jacksonville control centers early Monday afternoon, according to the Sun Sentinel. The situation was resolved in about an hour, and planes were flying again around 3 p.m.


