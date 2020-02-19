The aircraft maintenance company that was to bring more than 100 high-paying jobs to Punta Gorda Airport is heading to the Fort Myers airport instead.
Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told the Sun Wednesday that Intrepid Aerospace never contacted the county about its decision to be at the Fort Myers airport. He heard the news at a conference.
The news broke on Aviationpros.com on Monday that Lee County Port Authority has promised to build a 340,000-square-foot building for Intrepid to lease at the Skyplex.
“This MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) will be a game changer for Southwest Florida International Airport,” Lee County Commission Chairman Brian Hamman told Aviationpros. “Once these services become available, both domestic and international airlines will have access to on-site maintenance professionals, and that changes how they schedule flights into our market.”
Punta Gorda Airport Commissioner Robert Hancik said he heard through his industry sources in December. Kaley Miller, marketing manager for the airport, said the airport knew in November.
Intrepid Vice President Frank Rodriguez first met with the Punta Gorda Airport Authority last April. The small company had been meeting with airport staff, Gammon and Punta Gorda City Council Member Jaha Cummings for months before that.
Airplane maintenance is a field which, like piloting, is short on workforce. That’s why Charlotte Technical College is opening an airframe and powerplant certification school at the Punta Gorda airport in January.
After Intrepid approached the Punta Gorda Airport, county, city and airport staff worked with them to build a business plan to present to the airport authority, Gammon said.
“A year and a half ago, we were ‘back of the napkin’ and they didn’t really have a game plan,” Gammon said. “We sure gave a lot of business advice.”
Contacted by Gammon, Rodriguez said the company’s investors made the call. Intrepid did not immediately return calls from the Sun.
Gammon and Hancik said they are not upset.
“We are working on other MROs,” Gammon said. “It’s a great place for them.”
“It’s not a great loss,” said Hancik.
The Punta Gorda Airport was not quite ready to build the full-size facility that Fort Myers is building, he said.
“We have locations for a temporary building, but it wasn’t as massive as they’re proposing at RSW,” Hancik said, using the airport code.
It’s still good news for Charlotte County, Hancik said, because now, students at the new program have a work site nearby.
“I hope it goes,” he said of the new deal at Fort Myers. “It would be good for our students.”
