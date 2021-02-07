Airplane mechanics are in short supply, and a new training program is gearing up at the Punta Gorda Airport.
Charlotte Technical College has received preliminary approval from the Federal Aviation Administration after a site walkthrough, said CTC Director Deelyn Bennett.
"They were here on our campus and they were overwhelmed, in a great way, with the progress of the equipment for the program we have coming in already," Bennett said of the FAA team.
Once CTC unpacks and sets up the equipment in a hangar at the airport, they will call in the FAA for the final walkthrough, Bennett said. They already have two instructors.
Equipment for an airplane repair program includes jet engines and training boards that teach how to repair such systems as landing gear or electrical, and cracks in the airplane structure.
In the meantime, CTC is preparing a marketing campaign to bring in outside students to the 18-month program. They are aiming for 50 high school students and 50 older students outside of high school.
They've already been marketing to local high school students, who can enroll in their senior year for dual high school diploma and industry certification.
Classes will begin in the fall, Bennett said.
"We are not hoping; we will begin in the fall," she said.
CTC is taking over a modular classroom that Western Michigan University was going to use for a pilot training program with a bachelors degree. At the last minute in 2019, Western Michigan pulled out of the deal. Another smaller pilot school, Aeroguard, is now offering pilot training at the Punta Gorda Airport in conjunction with Liberty University.
Airplane repair is a job that requires being certified by the FAA, Bennett said. The state of Florida is expecting the field will have job openings of 14,000 annually through 2028, according to Careersource of Southwest Florida. That's 14% growth.
The shorthand name for the program is A&P, which stands for airframe and powerplant. Powerplant in this case refers to all things engine related. Airframe refers to everything else from the electric system to the brakes to the landing gear and the frame of the plane.
Students can go for licensing in either or both, Bennett said. For both programs, it takes 18 months full time and costs $5,974 in tuition. Students who begin in their senior year of high school save about $1,500 in tuition, because they are still enrolled in publicly funded schooling.
After four days of marketing to local high school students, Bennett said, they have 12 seniors signed up for the dual degree program. Another 14 10th and 11th graders have signed up for preliminary classes in airplane fabrication.
To enroll, students must have a high school degree or equivalent. If that degree is from before the 2003/2004 school year, the applicant must show basic skills in math, reading and language. CTC offers tutoring and test preparation assistance for anyone who has to take the basic skills tests.
There are 13 other such programs in Florida, Bennet said, the closest being in south Naples. The rest are on Florida's east coast or in Lakeland.
CTC has invested $1 million so far in the equipment, mostly using a state grant. A Fort Myers-based airplane mechanic company, Intrepid Aerospace, has made a number of donations, including of equipment, Bennett said. They are on the program's advisory board as well.
After the certification and setup is complete, Bennett said, CTC will hold an open house for the public to see the equipment and program space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.