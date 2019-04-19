The Charlotte County Airport Authority want to welcome two new businesses, but not without an up close look at the final leases for these multi-million dollar projects.
Commissioner Robert Hancik also asked at the Thursday meeting for more information on a new airplane mechanic company, Intrepid Aerospace.
“I don’t know these people,” he said of Intrepid. “Are they financially sound? I’d like to see these people. I’d like to have them come in and do a proposal.”
It turns out that Intrepid Vice President Frank Rodriguez was at the meeting. He agreed to meet with board members one on one in the coming weeks.
After hearing Rodriguez describe the company and its ambitions, Hancik expressed support.
“I think it would be a great addition to the airport, if all the pieces come together.”
Commissioners nixed a proposal to allow the board chair alone to sign leases for a large boat manufacturer and an airplane mechanic company. MetalCraft Marine and Intrepid are both preparing to invest millions on their sites.
Instead of assuming the lease would be acceptable, the board voted unanimously in favor of allowing staff to continue negotiating leases, but that the final leases will come back to the board for votes. This will require special meetings for the board.
“You’re asking the board to execute a lease on documents that don’t exist,” said Airport Commissioner Robert Hancik to airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish. “We’re talking about a lease on airport land for 49 years,” he said of the boat company. “I’d like to see what it says.”
Chairman Pamella Seay agreed: “Since we don’t have a lease in front of us, it’s hard to say, ‘Yeah, go ahead.’”
Parish said he expects to have lease negotiations complete within 30 days.
MetalCraft, operating under the Florida holding company Megal, plans to build a facility near a large pond that sits southwest of Piper and Taylor roads. They will use the pond to as a freshwater test site for the rescue and fire boats that they build, according to the county’s Interim Economic Development Director Dave Gammon.
MetalCraft has been working with the county for almost two years, and submitted a letter of intent in February. After many changes in plans, they have settled on a plan to lease a 12-acre site to begin with, at an annual lease of $62,726, Parrish said.
Intrepid’s lease is more complicated, Parish said, because they are asking the county to invest along with the company, in lieu of initial rent. The county would build a concrete pad for a foundation and for parking. Interpid would build a $1.8 million temporary hangar to service large aircraft. In a few years, Intrepid would build a permanent hangar big enough to house several large jets at a time. The company would give the temporary hangar to the airport to lease out for the remainder of its life of around 20 years.
