Sparks flew Thursday at the Punta Gorda Airport Authority when Commissioner Vanessa Oliver said opposing at-large elections was a candidate’s way of restricting competition.
That accusation came after Commissioner Rob Hancik said Oliver should have recused herself from a vote on a legislative plan proposed by her father, state Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte.
Airport commissioners had just voted, 4-1, to draft a resolution opposing a legislative change just for Charlotte County. It is a proposal to end the current requirement that the airport commission must have one commissioner from each of the county’ five districts.
The Airport Authority will call an emergency meeting Monday at 9 a.m. to review and sign this petition, one day before state legislators are scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting on the proposal.
“I look at this as taking an end run to take another shot at privatization of the airport,” Hancik said of the legislation proposal. “I think there’s a greater concern or a question where you have a state legislator interfering with local government.”
The county’s legislative delegation ran a legal advertisement this week in The Daily Sun proposing changing the county airport’s enabling legislation to electing commissioners at large instead of based on district. The ad also states that there will be a Zoom meeting to discuss this at 9 a.m. Tuesday, one week before the state’s legislative session begins March 2.
Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish told the commission that an airport staff person noticed the ad earlier this week and sent commissioners a picture of it. At least two county commissioners, Joe Tiseo and Stephen R. Deutsch, have said they were not informed of this plan.
County commissioners have rescheduled the start of their Tuesday meeting so they can join the delegation’s Zoom session.
Airport Commission Chair James Herston acknowledged late in the meeting that Grant contacted him more than a week ago, asking his opinion on the topic. Herston said he had no opinion without further research. This was the first vocal link of Grant to the legislative proposal, although most seem to assume this. Grant, a former airport commissioner, was in favor of privatization. He was linked in December to a legislative attempt to hand authority of the airport over to the City of Punta Gorda after the airport commissioners voted 3-2 to end discussion of privatization. The City Council withdrew its proposal upon harsh criticism from county commissioners.
City Councilor John Miller attended the airport meeting, however, and told the commission such a move could end up stacking the airport board with people who all live 500 feet from one another.
“I would hope that the board will ask questions such as what is the motive behind this, and more important, who or what organization is behind this,” he said.
Other airport tenants and airplane owners said they feared a takeover of the airport board was in the making by one group, linked to Grant.
“I find this a big betrayal by someone who was on this board,” said tenant Larry Hofmeister, speaking presumably about Grant.
Airport Commissioner Kathleen Coppola did not ask who was behind the plan, launching into an attack on Grant, and saying she has heard citizens speak of initiating a recall vote for him.
“We did not send him up to Tallahassee to take away our elected airport commission,” she said. “He did not ask his constituents if we wanted to do it.”
Hancik, Coppola and Commissioner Paul Andrews voted last year to end debate of the public-private partnership with an unnamed investor in a historic deal that was reported to be worth billions of dollars over 40 years. Coppola said Thursday she was outraged to learn that all airport staff could have been fired within two years.
Allegiant Airline, the only airline at the airport, has also issued its veto against privatization.
Oliver replied to Hancik’s criticism Thursday, saying, “I would be surprised that any of us would vote on that. It involves our own self preservation to make it easier to stay in office.”
Coppola, whose term ends next year, gasped audibly.
“I take objection to that remark. I do!” she said.
Grant has not returned requests for comment.
Zoom access for Tuesday’s meeting is zoom.us/(meeting id: 916 2195 1129 passcode Charlotte)
