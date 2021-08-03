The Charlotte County Airport Authority will review a $17 million operating budget during their meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at 7375 Utilities Road.
The proposed operating budget is 19% higher than what the airport is projected to raise in revenue by the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30, according to budget documents to be discussed Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic created an unusual look for 2021 and 2020 budgeted vs. actual operating gains. Fiscal 2020 had an actual operating gain of $2.3 million gain when $4.5 million was expected. But thanks to federal airport funding and quick economic recovery, 2021 had actual operating gains of $3.8 million compared to an expected $2.1 million.
Expenses for Fiscal Year 2022 are budgeted at only $13.3 million, leaving a projected operating gain of $4.1 million. Expenses will increase by $2.5 million or 19%.
The biggest gain in revenue over last year is expected to be rental cars, earning about $2.6 million more in FY 2022, and parking earning about $1 million more.
Most of the airport's revenues come from parking and car rentals as well as terminal leases. A little more than half of expenses come from employee costs including salaries, insurance, payroll taxes and retirement.
The small airport has far more cash these days than 10 years ago, with $39.2 million projected for FY 2022 compared to $1.8 million in 2012.
Construction projects for FY 2022 include $4.8 million to rehabilitate Taxiway D, more than $3 million in rental car parking and roadway improvements and $1.8 million to build a fixed base operation hangar and storage space.
