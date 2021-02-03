Airport Authority commissioners are reluctant to incite a court battle with their consultant over whether he abandoned his responsibilities to the commission.
Four members agreed without a vote Wednesday to let Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish inform consultant Andrew Vasey that they would not be renewing his contract. Given that his contract lasts through 2021, this means they would have to keep paying him $5,000 a month for that long.
"Pay him off and get rid of the guy," said Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik.
Vasey has threatened to sue the authority if they end his contract early.
"I don't see at this point that we have a clear breach of contract," said Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver said. "That makes me think defending a breach of contract (suit) would be lengthy and expensive."
Vasey has worked with the commission for many years, but most recently, he tried to persuade them to sell operation rights to private investors in exchange for up to $1 billion over 30 years. Three of five commissioners voted in November to end debate, and Allegiant Airlines, which has veto power, also gave a thumbs down. Hancik opposed the deal with private investors while Oliver wanted to explore more options.
Airport attorney Darol Carr argued Thursday that a court action would reveal answers to many questions, including who said what in phone conversations between Vasey and the Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray, or between Vasey and the office of state Rep. Michael Grant, or with Punta Gorda city council members.
Carr has told the commission that Vasey violated his obligation to protect the interests of the authority by participating or initiating a plan to hand over authority of airport to the City of Punta Gorda. Carr and county commissioners believed this amounted to a plan to dismantle the airport authority and bypass even the county, which owns the airport.
Vasey sent a statement to The Daily Sun last month outlining the financial benefits to the county of an investor partnership. He said he intended to continue working with the authority to develop the airport.
The airport authority can show Vasey handed over confidential documents to the city, Carr said, but Oliver disagreed. The documents could be seen as public record, she said.
Parish disagreed, saying some of those documents had not yet been seen by the board.
After hearing the outrage of county commissioners, the City Council in December withdrew their legislative request for airport control.
But hostilities continue.
At one point Thursday, Commissioner Rob Hancik, who opposed the deal with investors, asked his colleagues, "Are we making a mountain out of a molehill?"
With Carr and Oliver, both attorneys, arguing legal points, Hancik quipped at an earlier meeting, "What we need on this commission is more lawyers."
