Not every member of the Charlotte County Airport Authority wants to issue an official rebuke to State Rep. Michael Grant at a meeting of the legislative delegation.
Airport commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to adopt a resolution opposing Grant’s proposal to eliminate district-level voting for the authority. The vote was at an emergency meeting. The resolution will be delivered Tuesday at a 9 a.m. Zoom delegation meeting.
“The Charlotte County Airport Authority adamantly opposes the proposed modifications to Chapter 98-508 Laws of Florida to eliminate single member districts and allow for at-large Commissioners,” part of the resolution reads.
Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver, Grant’s daughter, voted against the resolution. She suggested changing the resolution to propose restricting authority members to two four-year terms. This would take out commissioners Kathleen Coppola and Rob Hancik, both of whom helped kill the historic privatization proposal that Grant had championed.
The resolution also states the authority “opposes any and all efforts to change its Board Commissioner election structure without full and fair public notice and done with stated rationales and necessity in an open and transparent legislative process and then APPROVED by a majority of the voters of Charlotte County by a referendum during a general election.”
Several airport commissioners and airport attorney Darol Carr Monday called out Oliver after she objected to the resolution’s implication that there was no notice from legislators. Oliver said Grant had spoken to her and to airport administrators about the election change proposal.
Carr shot back, “The administration has not told me in any way that they were communicated with by Mr. Grant, and I think it’s somewhat interesting to know that Commissioner Oliver obviously was, but as our legislative liaison, didn’t disclose it to us...Why weren’t we told?”
“What dates? We need dates,” said Commissioner Kathleen Coppola.
“Am I required to disclose all conversations I have with elected officials?” Oliver asked. “Do I have to talk to you about every conversation I’ve had with every county commissioner, every city councilor?”
Commissioner James Herston voted in favor of the resolution but added: “I think there’s some additional subjects here that are beyond the scope of the resolution.”
