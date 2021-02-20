Recent Airport Authority Commission meetings have been feisty, but there was no way to tune in to the show, except for audio.
That could change as soon as the next non-emergency meeting on March 18, Airport Communications Manager Kaley Miller said.
In between arguments last week about airport privatization and election changes, the board voted unanimously to spend $35,000 for cameras, new microphones and anything required to livestream the meeting.
They also signed a contract with DB Sound Systems of Deep Creek to set up the meeting room for video broadcast for the first time since the board was formed in the 1960s.
The board always meets in a relatively small room on Punta Gorda Airport property at the corner of Star Lane and Utilities Road. Before the pandemic, a few dozen people could attend. Now, seating is much less. A dozen or so regulars often attend, usually pilots. The public has been able to listen remotely to the meeting live and ask for a copy of the recording at a later date.
The Charlotte County Commission and Punta Gorda City Council livestream their meetings.
When the set up is done at the airport, viewers of the airport commission will be able to watch on Youtube, Miller said.
“Since we have a far-reaching community geographically, this will allow better access to our meetings for constituents from all districts,” Miller said. “It has become more of a priority due to COVID-19; limited seating available and less people that want to attend or are able in person.”
