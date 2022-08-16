featured topical Airport could break passenger traffic records this year By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Aug 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Passengers walk onto an Allegiant flight out of Punta Gorda Airport. SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — More passengers than ever could be flying through Punta Gorda Airport this year, representatives say.“At the end of 2022, we’re expecting annual passenger count to exceed 1.8 million – it will be our highest traffic year yet,” airport communications director Kaley Miller said.Last year, around 1.5 million passengers traveled through Punta Gorda Airport — its highest count occurred in 2019 with almost 1.65 million.So far this year, passenger traffic is already totaling around 1.2 million passengers.Miller said the airport has also been seeing higher traffic over the summer, which is typically Charlotte County’s slow season.“We had another busy month at the airport, with July 2022 passenger counts 10% higher than July 2021,” Miller said.For July, PGD reported 177,715 passengers flew through the airport compared to only around 161,248 last July.June 2022 was 15% higher than June 2021 with 163,606 passengers compared to 141,728.May was the slowest month this year with 138,675 passengers reported. May totals, however, still exceeded May 2021, when traffic dropped to 97,008.March and April are the busiest months at Punta Gorda Airport as seasonal residents return back north.In April, the airport reported 198,101 passengers, 58% higher than April 2021 at 125,304.March was the busiest month this year with traffic reported at 249,447. That’s 37% higher than the previous March of 181,947.“We’re pleased with the continued success of Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant Air at PGD — which are now flying to 50-plus destinations,” Miller said.Sun Country, a seasonal airline service, ended their routes in April and return in December with flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.Allegiant flies out of PGD throughout the year with flights around the country.For more information about the airport, visit FlyPGD.com. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aviation Kaley Miller Punta Gorda Airport Sun Country Airlines Allegiant Air Allegiant Charlotte County Trending Now LETTER: Trump knows what FBI is looking for Port Charlotte Kia dealership sold Sunseeker reveals plans for dining, beverage outlets Cops: North Port contractor dumped house waste in right of way Monkeypox case confirmed in Charlotte County Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now LETTER: Trump knows what FBI is looking for Port Charlotte Kia dealership sold Sunseeker reveals plans for dining, beverage outlets Cops: North Port contractor dumped house waste in right of way Monkeypox case confirmed in Charlotte County
