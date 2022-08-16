Passengers

Passengers walk onto an Allegiant flight out of Punta Gorda Airport.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

PUNTA GORDA — More passengers than ever could be flying through Punta Gorda Airport this year, representatives say.

“At the end of 2022, we’re expecting annual passenger count to exceed 1.8 million – it will be our highest traffic year yet,” airport communications director Kaley Miller said.


