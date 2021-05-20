The Charlotte County Airport Authority agreed Thursday to pay off a consultant rather than risk a lawsuit.
Several reluctant board members plus the authority’s lawyer had hoped that legal action would reveal who was behind a scheme to eliminate the authority.
This latest unanimous decision was to pay Andrew Vasey and his consulting firm, Vasey Aviation, $30,000, plus another $10,000 to Vasey’s two subcontractors. This allowed the authority to stop paying Vasey $5,000 a month through the end of the year.
“I don’t think we should pay him off,” said Commissioner Rob Hancik before he changed his mind. “I think there’s more to be learned.”
Commissioner Vanessa Oliver said inviting a lawsuit would distract the board from its other projects in developing the airport to be an economic engine. Chief Executive Officer James Parrish agreed.
“I honestly want to get this off the table,” he said. “We have a lot of positive things going on at the airport. A lawsuit sucks the air out of that.”
A publicist working with Vasey contacted The Daily Sun in April, saying Vasey would attend that meeting to close on a positive note. But the authority cancelled its April meeting. Vasey did not attend this latest meeting.
Commissioner Kathleen Coppola was reluctant to pay off Vasey as well.
“I’m not happy with this at all,” she said. “It worries me a lot that somebody would do this to us.”
Authority attorney Darol Carr said Vasey demanded a non-disparagement clause applying to the board members and Carr, but that was reduced to just Parish.
Vasey is considered a key player in a 2020 plan to overthrow the airport authority and replace the members’ authority with the Punta Gorda City Council. The goal was to find a governmental body that would agree to privatize the airport.
Vasey was the consultant who was both promoting and negotiating a deal with unknown investors for a public-private partnership to run the airport. It would have involved a 30-year lease worth up to $1 billion in investments in the airport and the county. Some even imagined the county would get money to invest to reinvigorate the stalled Sunseeker resort in Charlotte Harbor.
The authority members voted against the plan last year, saying the few such partnerships in the nation had not worked well or were with airports with failing finances. The Punta Gorda Airport, with its one commercial airline — Allegiant — is considered one of the most successful albeit small airports in the country.
When county commissioners expressed outrage at both privatization and board displacement, the city council withdrew its proposal before presenting it to the state legislature.
At issue has been who was the instigator with key advocates being Vasey, state Rep. Michael Grant and members of the city council. Vasey has not spoken with the public, and Grant denies involvement. Legal action by Vasey would have created an opportunity to get these answers, Carr has told the board.
Hancik took a long pause before voting.
“To make your life easier,” he said, “I’ll go ahead and approve it. I think this subject will come up again.”
The authority earlier accused their new board member, Grant’s daughter Vanessa Oliver, of failing to inform the board of various dealings by her father.
At this latest board meeting, no board member would second her motion to open up bidding to other companies for the authority’s annual fiscal audit. Oliver said in the interest of openness and professionalism, the job should not be given to the same company every year, even if board members and staff really liked the company.
A new auditor should be selected every five years, she said.
Three board members, however, insisted they liked their current auditor, Tuscan & Co., too much to switch.
“I’m not going to go along,” said Coppola. “He’s giving us phenomenally good advice, and I trust him.”
Parish noted that another request for proposal procedure would take 200 hours of staff time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.