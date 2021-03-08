PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport is streamlining its commercial and aviation development on the airport's property in south Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority has launched an interactive map for the Aviation Expansion Area (PGD AviEx) on the north side of the property, to make it easier for businesses to develop on the airport land, 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
The interactive GIS map was developed to help businesses identify parcels at Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) that are more suitable for development needs, according to a PGD press release.
All of the parcels available for lease are in the Interstate Airport Park and fall within business-friendly Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park zoning guidelines.
"Businesses looking for a new site can be at a desktop anywhere in the world using the interactive map, and it will help them get a better understanding of PGD and what the area has to offer," wrote PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller in an email to The Daily Sun. "It’s meant to improve internal efficiencies as well, so staff can more quickly respond to requests for information.
"As new tenants sign leases," she continued, "our neighbors can more easily find out what businesses are on airport property, and who is leasing land to potentially build in the future."
The interactive map can be viewed on desktop computers by visiting www.PGDAviex.com and clicking on the Interactive Map button.
The ArcGIS platform will open in a separate window where users can navigate through PGD’s land parcels available for lease, ongoing and future construction projects, and current commercial tenant locations.
Similar to other online GIS maps, there is a legend at the top right that can be expanded to turn on and off boundaries, roads and layers.
“We are excited to launch this interactive tool to help planners, developers and investors who are considering a Southwest Florida location,” said Airport Authority Vice Chair Paul Andrews in a PGD press release. “Now, they can easily envision how their business plan will complement existing tenants and dovetail into Punta Gorda Airport’s infrastructure and capital improvement projects.”
Punta Gorda Airport developed the interactive map in partnership with AECOM, a consulting firm that has contributed to the airport’s FAA-approved 2018 Master Plan update effort.
The interactive map also shows the location of current and upcoming projects, like the new General Aviation Center, ramp and hangars in the PGD AviEx area.
