The Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) wants you to get through their security lines a lot quicker. And you won’t even have to take off your shoes.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority announced this week a TSA Precheck mobile RV will be coming to the airport from March 25 to April 4 for travelers to enroll for the program onsite.
TSA Precheck is the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited screening program that lets lets approved travelers get through security lines quicker.
“We encourage our passengers to enroll in TSA PreCheck because it makes travelling more convenient for our passengers while helping security lines move more quickly,” said PGD’s CEO, James Parish. “It’s a win-win for the airport and for travelers.“
To apply, bring documentation proving your identity and citizenship. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need. If you had a name change or alias, bring in your original documents to confirm those changes.
The process concludes with giving fingerprints for a background check onsite.
There is an application fee of $85, which can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s checks. Cash and personal checks aren’t accepted.
Once approved, travelers will receive a known traveler number which allows them to use the (typically much quicker) TSA Precheck lines. The program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to apply.
Travelers who are approved don’t have to remove shoes, laptops, light outerwear, belts or their carry-on liquids. Passengers are allowed to carry 1 quart-sized clear, plastic, zip-top bag with liquids stored in a bottle that is 3.4 ounces or less.
This is the airport’s third year hosting this event. Last year, the event enrolled 707 new travelers in the program.
“PGD is proud to have exceeded the expectations for enrollments in 2018, and we want to repeat that success again,” Parish said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.