State Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, has proposed legislation that would override current fertilizer management systems in Florida agriculture.
The move comes months after state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has beefed up its monitoring of farmers. Through two Democratic legislators, she has proposed legislation introducing fines up to $5,000 for farms that do not cooperate.
Of Albritton's proposed bill, Fried said in a statement to The Daily Sun: "We are concerned that some of the provisions in (Senate Bill 1000) would erode the progress made over the past three years when it comes to our Department's Office of Agricultural Water Policy and the state's Best Management Practices."
At a Jan. 4 press conference at the state fairgrounds in Tampa, Fried said: "For the first time ever, rather than relying on voluntary self-reporting when it comes to compliance, the Florida Department of Agriculture is conducting in-person site visits in cooperation with our agricultural stake holders. For the first time ever, we will be taking action against those who refuse to comply with the state law ... For the first time ever, the department is inspecting, collecting and aggregating detailed records of the nutrients being applied by agriculture producers on the production landscape."
Agriculture is the state's no. 2 economic driver, after tourism. Tourism relies on clean water due to the state's coastal meccas. Agriculture in the center of the state has been blamed for severe pollution problems in Lake Okeechobee. The giant lake is choked annually with blue-green algae that must be released to the east and west coasts during the rainy season. That run off crippled the tourism industry and high value coastal real estate in 2018. The summer of algae accelerated stalled federal and state investment in new reservoirs and other mitigation measures around Lake O. Many experts, however, believe engineered responses will not cure the problem without attacking the source of nutrients.
The main contributors to toxic blue-green algae blooms are phosphorus and nitrogen, main ingredients in fertilizer as well as manure and septic systems.
An investigative report by TC Palm last year revealed that farms and ranches around the lake routinely release water that dramatically exceeds limits set for these pollutants or nutrients. The TC Palm used records from the South Florida Water Management District. The newspaper asserted the state Department of Environmental Protection relies on statistical models for its water quality reports, and those models assume everyone is following the rules.
So what does Albritton's legislation do?
It proposes to sidestep parts of agricultural regulation by the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by letting farmers hire what the legislation calls certified crop advisors. Farmers would determine the best amount and use of fertilizer under the guidance of a crop advisor.
The legislation states that Florida farmers are competing on the world market and need practices that are more up to date than current guidelines farmers receive from the state.
"To gain efficiency and be able to compete successfully with foreign producers that benefit from lower costs of production and favorable trade conditions, many producers in this state grown more product per acre, resulting in higher production at lower overall costs," the proposed bill states.
High-efficiency crops need different nutrient application than lower production crops, it states.
Citrus in particular, the legislation states, struggles to survive with the arrival of citrus greening and other diseases or hazards.
Albritton represents the eastern portions of Charlotte County. His district then heads north into central Florida counties where two industries dominate -- agriculture along with phosphate mining and fertilizer production.
Albritton's staff said the senator would try to comment to The Daily Sun, however, he did not return a call for comment after several days.
In August, Fried announced the overhaul of the DACS regulation of farming practices in the field, which had been called ineffective. The voluntary Best Management Practices system was set up to be operated by DACS, but in cases of noncompliance, it is enforced by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Fried told reporters in August on Sanibel Island that prior to her election in 2018, there had been zero cases referred to DEP for enforcement, compared to 6,600 since her election.
Currently, only DEP can levy fines for noncompliance from farms, which it has never done, according to TC Palm. Fried's proposed legislation gives DACS authority to levy fines. It also requires DACS to update its manuals every five years with the newest science and technology information.
Of the new fines, Fried said: "Being able to enforce your own rules just makes sense."
Currently, Albritton's legislation has progressed to approval by the Agriculture subcommittee, with one negative vote -- from a Democratic legislator. Fried's proposed legislation remains in first reading in the house subcommittee on Environment, Agriculture and Flooding. It has not been read in the senate subcommittees.
Reporters at the Tampa press conference asked whether Fried, a Democrat, has the political support to get the bill passed in a Republican-dominated legislature.
"Everybody needs to know that it needs to happen," she said. "I certainly hope that we can put aside partisan issues. We all drink water. ... If we destroy it, we are losing our number one and number 2 economic driver."
Environmental advocacy groups either oppose the bill or seek to alter it.
"We are concerned that this bill has the potential to make things worse," said Beth Alvi, policy director for Florida Audubon.
Florida's water quality has not improved, despite years of policy actions, she said.
Audubon believes a possible compromise is to just focus on citrus, and not all agriculture, she said. But Albritton has not responded to their inquiries, she said.
Charlotte County environmental advocate and expert Coty Keller said the bill simply continues the honor system, which has not worked.
"We need bills that crack down on pollution, not exacerbate it," he said.
