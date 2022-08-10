PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office netted one arrest on Tuesday as part of a compliance test for businesses selling alcohol.
Out of the 10 businesses that were tracked as part of the sweep, only one saw an arrest for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
Jason Tyrone Chambers Jr., 40, was alleged by CCSO deputies of selling alcoholic beverages at the Daybreak Market on Veterans Boulevard as part of the sweep.
Chambers is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
Other businesses which passed the sweep include the Circle K locations on Veterans Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, the Walmart Liquor Store and Murphy's Gas Station on Murdock Circle, and Basia's Food Market on El Jobean Road.
In a press release announcing the results of the sweep, CCSO officials said that the goal of the sweep was to encourage proper checks of identification and curb the illegal sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors.
"The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work constructively with retail establishments where violations occur to ensure that employees are educated regarding Florida law," the news release stated.
Alcohol and tobacco sales violations can be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or through the CCSO mobile app.
