Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio was the conductor for the Polar Express at Kingsway Elementary School on Friday morning. Fifth-grade teacher Tom Desjardins played the role of engineer. Students waited in line to have their tickets punched to board the train. After entering the cafeteria, the kids watched “The Polar Express,” a 2004 film based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.


