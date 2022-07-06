MURDOCK — Every student in the Charlotte County Public Schools can get free breakfast and lunch each day during the 2022-23 school year, officials said.
The meals are made available through the federal Community Eligibility Program, explained Terri Whitacre, the school district's director of food and nutrition services.
It's a federally funded program in which schools qualify as a "community" when the percentage of directly certified students reaches a certain threshold at a particular school.
Directly certified means the student's family qualifies for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps, or if the student qualifies for Medicaid or Head Start, Whitacre explained.
All of the Charlotte County schools have passed that threshold.
Since all students at CEP schools receive free breakfast and free lunch, there is no need for an application for meal benefits.
There is one catch, though. The students need to take a meal — not just one item — in order for it to be available for free. That means the student must select three items, one of which is a half-cup of fruit or vegetables.
"Students eligible for free meals sometimes ask why they cannot just select a milk or a piece of fruit instead of having to take several foods to equal a 'meal,'" Whitacre said in an email to The Daily Sun.
To keep the district eligible for federal funds that support the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs, specific meal components must be served that make a complete U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meal.
No federal reimbursement is provided when a student selects just one or two items that do not meet the "meal" standard. The district has to charge la carte prices for these items.
"Students are not required to eat a school breakfast or lunch at any school, but are invited to select three foods to supplement their packed lunch — as long as one of the items is a fruit or vegetable," Whitaker said.
The school food and nutrition services department for Charlotte County Public Schools is both nonprofit and self-funded. That means it operates like a business within the district and pays for its own costs. Those costs include workers' salaries and benefits, uniforms, safe work shoes, plus the electricity, water, garbage pick-up, and everything else required to run the food service.
The food and nutrition services department returns funds to the district to pay indirect costs, such as the services of the human resources, payroll, finance, purchasing and maintenance departments.
For more information about Champ's Cafe and the CEP program, visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
