As we prepare to enter August our Public Works team will be in what we call our “busy season.” Technically we are busy throughout the year, but summer months really see an uptick in our calls for service. This year seems to be no exception after coming out of an extremely dry season right into our rainy season. The summer showers, coupled with several potential storms brewing in the Atlantic and a full court press to assist with mass care, food distributions, and our coronavirus distribution center mean all hands on deck in Public Works.
The rainy season will have our Mosquito Control and Aquatic Weed Division extremely busy conducting surveillance to include mosquito counts, monitoring our frontline sentinel chicken program, investigating and responding to requests for service and nightly aerial and ground missions to spray for mosquitoes.
Our Engineering Division continues to construct several high-profile projects including the Burnt Store Road Phase II widening, Olean Boulevard widening and the recently completed Manasota Beach Renourishment project. In addition to these projects, we also monitor and inspect several hundred rights-of-way permits and various activities that occur throughout the county each week.
Our Solid Waste Division continues to operate two transfer and recycling facilities that have increased challenges as a result of social distancing protocols. Working with our franchise hauling partner, we also service and collect from 88,696 residences in all unincorporated Charlotte County per week.
Our Maintenance and Operations Division continues to maintain all our signalized intersections throughout the county, all street, stop, and marine navigational signs and markers. We also mow and maintain more than 2,100 miles of roads and roadside swales. We are also tasked with operations of the recently refurbished Tom Adams Bridge that we staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We at Public Works are proud to serve the citizens of Charlotte County.
John Elias is the Charlotte County public works director. Readers may reach him at John.Elias@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
