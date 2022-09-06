U.S. 41 death investigation

Authorities gather on U.S. 41's Peace River bridge early Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, during a death investigation. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PUNTA GORDA - A man's death from an apparent hanging on the U.S. 41 southbound bridge is "non-suspicious" said Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Claudette Smith.

She said a witness in a vehicle called in the sighting around 7 a.m.

