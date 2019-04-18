The Florida Commission on Ethics announced Wednesday it has dismissed the complaints of alleged campaign violations by State Attorney Amira Fox during the 2018 election.
“The Ethics Commission’s finding of no probable cause and dismissal of the complaints brings to an end the shameful political tactics used in the race for the Office of State Attorney of the 20th Circuit,” Fox said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “The citizens of SW Florida deserve political candidates and elected officials who follow the law as I do and as confirmed by the decision today. I am honored that our citizens put their trust in me and I will continue to work hard and serve with distinction.”
Fox was accused of misusing her position as Chief Assistant State Attorney while running for office by attending political events during work hours, making social media postings on campaign-related sites during work hours, and using a state vehicle and gas card to travel to campaign-related events.
The complaint against her was one of 16 matters considered by the commission on April 12 after an investigation by commission staff.
