PORT CHARLOTTE - A man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies Saturday after an off-duty detective allegedly saw the driver's car hit a mailbox on Yarmouth Street.
Michael Blaine Maupin, 39, Port Charlotte, has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and leaving the scene of an crash involving property damage.
According to the arrest report, an off-duty detective told deputies he was traveling on Dorchester Street on Sunday. When he reached the intersection of Dorchester Street and Quesada Avenue, he reported seeing a green Cadillac veer “off the roadway into the grass” with its right-side wheels.
The Cadillac then made a right onto Alpine Street, followed by a left onto Yarmouth Street.
“The green Cadillac pulled into the grass, smashing into the driveway and mailbox in front of the home located at 1203 Yarmouth Street,” said the detective in the arrest report.
According to the witness, the Cadillac left the scene of the crash and turned toward Denise Avenue. The witness then followed the Cadillac and contacted CCSO, giving them the Cadillac’s temporary license plate.
The Cadillac, shortly afterward, returned to the scene at Yarmouth Street. The witness alleged that if he had not been following the Cadillac, the other driver may not have returned to the scene of the crash.
In the arrest report, deputies said that they approached the driver, identified as Maupin. He allegedly appeared under the influence and was leaning on the Cadillac, unable to maintain balance.
Maupin retrieved his registration and insurance at the deputies’ request; he also provided “assisted living paperwork and a drug test control form.”
“I was able to look inside the vehicle and observe an open bottle of Fireball on the driver’s side floorboard in plain view,” alleged one of the deputies.
Maupin was subsequently giving a citation for possession of an open container.
Maupin agreed to take a series of field sobriety tests; according to the arrest warrant, he did not perform well on any of the tests. He was subsequently arrested on the DUI and leaving the scene of a crash charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.