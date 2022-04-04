PORT CHARLOTTE - A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly breaking a slot machine and trying to gain access to the cash box within.
The establishment where the incident occurred was not identified in the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrest report. However, the report does indicate employees noticed a slot machine went offline around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the arrest report, the night shift manager made contact with a man who said he had been playing the slots when the machine mysterious turned off.
Video footage later showed a figure matching that man's description playing the machine several times before hitting it. This then allegedly caused the drawer containing the cash box to open up.
The man, Trevor Allan Starr, 45, left the establishment while staff were evaluating the machine. It was determined the cash box had not been opened, but showed signs of attempted forced entry.
The staff contacted Charlotte County deputies about the situation. The next day, Starr was identified and arrested at a local bingo hall.
Starr has been charged with one count each of criminal mischief and manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff, as well as one count of violation of probation or community control.
He is being held on no bond at Charlotte County Jail.
