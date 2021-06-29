Allegiant announced its entrance into the Minneapolis market Tuesday with flights to the Punta Gorda Airport starting in October.
The airline also announced is will fly again from Punta Gorda to Springfield, Missouri — a route it flew some years ago, Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik said. Hancik was director of the Springfield airport for 35 years before retiring to Punta Gorda in 2004.
Sun Country does not fly to Springfield, Missouri.
Allegiant's Minneapolis route starts two months before Sun Country Airlines. Sun Country begins its new winter season service to Punta Gorda in December. Minneapolis-based Sun Country became the second commercial airline at PGD with its announcement in May. Its chief executive officer, Jude Bricker, was formerly the chief operating officer of Allegiant.
Both Allegiant and Sun Country will be flying to Punta Gorda on Mondays and Fridays, but Allegiant's schedules shows more days added in late January and early February.
"What’s interesting is that we’re going to have two different airlines serving the (Minneapolis) market during the same time period, on the same days of the week," said PGD Marketing Director Kaley Miller. "So a Minnesota traveler could fly on Sun Country into Punta Gorda on a Monday, and return Friday on an Allegiant plane. The time frames of each airline are different so that provides some flexibility."
Commenting on both airlines flying from Minneapolis to Punta Gorda on the same days of the week, Hancik said, "There may be enough traffic to support both of them."
New flights into Punta Gorda also earn for the airport $4.50 per passenger deplaning, minus 8% of that to the airline for collecting the fee, Hancik noted.
Both airlines offer rates as low as $49 for one-way tickets to Punta Gorda from Minneapolis. Allegiant's flights to Springfield also start at $49.
Also of interest to Southwest Florida flyers, Allegiant has added a route from Washington, D.C.'s Dulles Airport to the Sarasota/Bradenton airport starting in December.
