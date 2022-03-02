Allegiant at Punta Gorda Airport

Allegiant at Punta Gorda

 sun FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant will start flying from Punta Gorda Airport to Akron-Canton Airport starting today.

“We’re thrilled to expand our service in Charlotte County and offer travelers from the Buckeye state a gateway to southwest Florida,” Allegiant Senior Vice President Drew Wells said in a news release.

Wells is in charge of revenue and planning.

“We know leisure travelers enjoy the convenience Allegiant offers: affordable flights that get them to their destinations without the hassle of layovers or connections,” he said.

The flight to Akron-Canton Airport, known as CAK, will operate twice a week.

With a big asterisk attached, the company said its one-way fare on the new route is “as low as $33.”

The fares are limited and must be purchased by Friday, March 4 to travel by May 22. It doesn’t include taxes and fees along with optional services, among other items.

“Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com,” it said.

