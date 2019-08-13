PGD

PHOTO PROVIDED

Allegiant planes at the Punta Gorda Airport.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Allegiant announced five new nonstop routes to Punta Gorda Airport today. The routes are from Charleston, S.C., Elmira, N.Y., Memphis, Tenn., Norfolk, Vir., and Sioux Falls, S.D.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares for the new routes as low as $49. Routes begin as early as Nov. 13.

