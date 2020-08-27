PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Travel Company announced Thursday three new routes to major cities out of airports in Punta Gorda and Sarasota.
Beginning Nov. 20, Punta Gorda Airport will offer nonstop seasonal flights to Houston and Chicago. Fares start at $29, according to a company press release.
"Southwest Floridians will be thrilled to fly with ease from Punta Gorda into these major metropolitan areas," said Punta Gorda Airport's CEO James W. Parish. "These new routes mark Allegiant's first flight from PGD into the great state of Texas, and will connect thousands of Chicago's residents to our sunny beaches and outdoor paradise."
The company also added a seasonal nonstop route to Boston out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport starting Nov. 19. Fares start at $39.
"Florida is an important part of Allegiant’s network, which is built around connecting people in small and medium-sized cities to vacation destinations such as Sarasota and Punta Gorda," said Allegiant Media Relations spokesperson Sonya Padgett. "More than half of our passengers system-wide fly through the state. Because of the pandemic, we believe there will be pent-up demand for travel during the winter months, so adding these routes now will provide our customers with more options when they’re making travel plans."
The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly, flying into William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Chicago Midway International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.
“New Allegiant Air service is always an opportunity to increase our visibility as a top vacation destination so this service from Chicago and Houston is certainly welcoming news for Charlotte County," said Sean Doherty, Interim Tourism Director at Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. "The destination is popular with Chicagoland residents, and Texas is a great feeder market for Florida. These flights makes it more convenient for travelers from these markets to visit. We look forward to welcoming these visitors and sharing our outdoor and nature-based activities. We’re prepared to work directly with Punta Gorda Airport and Allegiant Air to promote the Charlotte Harbor Gulf Island Coast and show these visitors how our best side is outside.”
Padgett added that the company's health and wellness protocols are standardized across the network and are designed for maximum effectiveness.
"In fact, Travel Pulse named Allegiant the top airline for COVID-19 traveler safety measures," Padgett said. "The air quality on our planes has always exceeded HEPA standards thanks to the VOC (volatile organic compound) filters we use. The cabin air is a mix of fresh and filtered air, which is refreshed every three minutes during flight. Several studies show that the in-cabin air on commercial jets meets or exceeds hospital grade standards because of those on-board air filters. To better assist customers, we’ve created a landing page on our website that provides details about our cleaning program, on-board air quality and social distancing practices."
Visit https://www.allegiantair.com/going-distance-health-safety for details.
Flights must be purchased by Aug. 29, 2020 for travel by Feb. 8, 2021 for the introductory one-way fair prices.
Flight days, times and costs can be found at Allegiant.com.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
