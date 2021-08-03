Allegiant aims to open Sunseeker by 2023

Oh ye, of little faith.
Charlotte County should have known that Allegiant Air was committed to building Sunseeker Resort if only, Allegiant President John Redmond said Tuesday, because why else would they keep writing checks to keep six giant cranes on the U.S. 41 site for 17 months?
"We have never, ever given up on this project, ever," Redmond told a gathering of news media, all looking out on Charlotte Harbor from what will be glass-windowed meeting rooms. The public promenade lies below, already laid out, but not yet landscaped. A 200-boat marina is planned, but may take longer to finish due to federal permitting.
In March 2020, Allegiant suddenly shut down a $420 million project two years in, as the pandemic overtook the airline industry and air travel halted. Redmond and CEO Maury Gallagher promised the project would restart, possibly with a partner, within 18 months. It took 17 to restart the first airline-owned resort in the industry.
The size and details of the project remain the same post-pandemic, Redmond said. That's 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended stay suites, some of which can be split into two suites, totaling about 785 keyed accommodations. On the elevated first floors will be 18 bars and restaurants, all owned and designed by Sunseeker.
The suites will be unlike any in the country, Redmond said, reaching 1,350 square feet. Several thousand people have already said they want to stay for six months, Redmond said, adding that the suites will not be sold as condominiums. No room prices were available yet.
"These things have never been built anywhere in the U.S., as far as I know," Redmond said of the suites, which will be in the towers closest to the bridges over the Peace River.
What about the pool?
The big 1,000-foot pool is back, but only about 300 feet of it to begin with, Redmond said. It will be at "ground" level, or raised above parking, on the north end of the lot. The public will be able to walk around the perimeter and look in, "which becomes very aspirational," Redmond said. "You can say, 'Wow! I want to stay at that resort.'"
Another rooftop pool and restaurant will be accessible to guests only.
There is no development partner, and never really was much interest, Redmond said Tuesday, despite unfounded rumors of such celebrities as Tom Cruise scouting the site for the Scientologists. Allegiant can build Sunseeker without a partner, and will consider a good offer only as a fiduciary responsibility to shareholders, Redmond said.
Finding a new lender was not easy at the start of the pandemic, Redmond said, but now, it is more clear that the project has great potential. So Allegiant is in working out loan terms for $350 million with a major lender, he said, whose name he would not reveal. This would finish the nine-story concrete towers, of which two to three have been built.
Although he did not give a start date, Redmond said he expects the project to be complete possibly by the end of 2022, but if supply chain issues slow things down, maybe early 2023. While supply chain problems afflict industries globally, Redmond said they have researched the issue and do not expect it to be crippling.
"It's in our best interest to get this open as fast as we can," he said.
Free public parking is limited to county owned land just north of Sunseeker property, at the end of Main Street, Redmond said. Onsite parking will cost the non-resort public, but maybe not if they go to one of 18 restaurants planned along the promenade.
Redmond cited some 100 parking spaces he speculated the county might provide on its adjacent land. The county's Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said the county won't build anything, but will work something out with Allegiant.
Redmond praised Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Punta Gorda Airport for surviving the pandemic better than other parts of the country including California and Allegiant's home state of Nevada. He was referring to the state's economic status, if not the COVID status, which currently tops the nation in new cases.
Allegiant's nine airports in Florida have outperformed all of its other sites, Redmond said, and Punta Gorda's little airport has topped every one in Florida. A tenth airport opens in Melbourne in November.
In construction, the site will employ 700 to 800. In action, the site will employ 1,150 and be the area's third-largest employer after Bayfront hospitals and Walmart, Redmond said.
Don't worry about exposure to the elements for the existing two and three stories of cement and metal rebar, Redmond said. The building that collapsed in Surfside near Miami was built under far less demanding codes, he said.
"We have absolutely no concern, nor does anyone involved," he said.
And the site will be an environmental benefit, he said, filtering every drop of water with underground filters before sending it to the harbor.
The best thing will be the excitement generated by the site, he said, and everyone will want to be part of it.
"It will be absolutely spectacular."
