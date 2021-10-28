Allegiant Travel Co. appointed a new board member with expertise in regulation of gambling in Allegiant's home state of Nevada.
Sandra Douglass Morgan is an attorney and former regulator. She was chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board from 2019-2020. Allegiant announced her appointment to its board of directors on Oct. 18.
"Sandra brings a great deal of specialized experience in highly regulated, high-profile industries that will be of tremendous benefit as our company continues to grow," said Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., Allegiant's chairman and chief executive officer. "She is a dynamic leader with a proven ability to navigate today's most complex industry issues, from labor regulations to cybersecurity. We are so pleased to have her join our leadership team."
Allegiant's base in the nation's gambling city of Las Vegas has long led to speculation among citizens in Charlotte County that Allegiant was planning a casino on the site of its unfinished resort, Sunseeker, on Charlotte Harbor.
Florida, however, has a 2018 constitutional amendment that requires voter approval for any casino development outside of Native American tribal land.
The state this summer, however, pushed the boundaries of that amendment by signing a compact with Seminole Tribe of Florida to operate online sports betting in the state. Several groups have filed law suits.
Asked for comment about Sunseeker and Morgan's appointment, Allegiant responded that the new board member's profession does not mean that Allegiant is gearing up for a future of gambling in Charlotte Harbor.
Aviation, like gambling, is a highly regulated industry, and Morgan's expertise in how to work in regulated industries, can help Allegiant, Hilary Grey, managing director of corporation communications for Allegiant, told The Daily Sun.
"Sandra Morgan brings a unique depth and breadth of career experience which will benefit Allegiant - including her work as an attorney and with municipal government," Grey said. "Her work in extraordinarily highly regulated industries (including public utilities as well as gaming and hospitality) affords strategic insight into the equally highly-regulated commercial aviation industry."
Morgan, who was the first African American to serve as Nevada's gaming control board chair, voiced her enthusiasm for working for Allegiant and its strategy of incorporating aspects of leisure beyond air travel.
"Allegiant is a true innovator in the travel industry — a dynamic company that continues to break the mold of traditional airlines," Morgan said. "I'm excited to have the opportunity work alongside Maury Gallagher and the members of this distinguished board, and look forward to realizing the next phase of their vision in becoming a truly integrated travel company."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.