Allegiant Travel Company is losing $2.5 million a day, but it may soon share in $50 billion available through the federal airline bailout.
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the commercial airline industry. Allegiant reported its current loses in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In that one-page report, it states that revenue was off by up to 45% in March and capacity will be down 80-90% during April and May. It expects to have $320 million less in cash than planned to pay for 2020 operations. Shutting down construction of the Sunseeker resort here is part of its current savings plan along with suspending stock dividends, cutting executive pay by 50% and giving 700 of its employees a 60-day leave at half pay.
Congress last month authorized a $3 trillion aid package to float various parts of the national economy through the next few months of an open-ended medical and financial catastrophe.
A big part of the Coronavirus Aid and Economic Recovery Act is for airlines to keep their employees working so that the transportation system doesn't shut down. But the hastily written section for airlines left smaller, seasonal airlines including Allegiant, in a Catch 22. If they maintained the required high season schedule, they would go broke. If they don't maintain the schedule, they can't get the bailout.
So they submitted their objections, and on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation amended the rules giving the smaller airlines some, but not all of what they wanted.
Allegiant said it is pleased.
"We’d like to thank the Department of Transportation for their thoughtful review, recognizing the concerns raised by (Ultra Low Cost Carriers) that not all carriers fly the same schedule every day. We’re pleased the revision accounts for the fact that seasonality and flexibility are hallmarks of Allegiant’s business model, which will continue to be important to our customers as travel returns," Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Allegiant said in response to inquiries from the Sun.
The smaller airlines, including Allegiant and Frontier Airlines, had objected to what they called a "one-size-fits-all" nature of the original rules.
So the final order allows seasonal airlines to adjust based on their seasonal schedules. The ruling now distinguishes between a location schedule that is at least five days a week and a schedule that is less than five days. Many of Allegiant's flights to Punta Gorda are less than five days a week.
"For a point that received service from a covered carrier fewer than five days per week, the covered carrier would only need to serve that point with at least one flight on one day per week," the ruling states, among other complex flexibilities.
Allegiant said it cannot yet comment on what options it might chose, including for Punta Gorda.
"We are not going to be able to definitively address specific routes or destinations at this time," Grey said. "There is a great deal of analysis still to come. There may be instances where we would need to apply for waivers, per the DOT process. That has yet to be determined. "
The airline has already applied for the federal payroll aid, however, according to the SEC filing.
Punta Gorda Airport currently see more Allegiant passengers on the outbound flights and very few on inbound, said Communications Manager Kaley Miller. Allegiant is the only commercial airline at Punta Gorda, and the number of flights here has skyrocketed in recent years.
The National Air Carrier Association submitted its complaints to the Assistant Secretary of Aviation and International Affairs Joel Szabat on behalf of smaller airlines.
"By not taking into account the seasonality of air service provided by a large number of air carriers, including ULCCs, the obligation effectively would require carriers to maintain a schedule developed for the peak winter travel season into the spring travel season and beyond," the Association wrote.
Frontier submitted more pointed comments, with the approval of its sister airlines.
"If these proposed requirements are finalized, the result would be a disaster for Frontier and other ULCCs," Frontier's objection states. "Many carriers will be seeking grants and/or loans...and will be preserving cash and resources to weather the COVID-19 pandemic storm. It is therefore illogical for the Department to require carriers to operate routes that generate little to no revenue, much less make no money..."
Frontier also suggests that stay-at-home orders in some parts of the county bar leisure travel.
"The Department should not impose requirements on carriers during this unprecedented pandemic that would be at odds with the greater public interest of containing and defeating COVID-19."
