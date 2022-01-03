PUNTA GORDA - Allegiant Airline canceled eight of 38 flights in and out of Punta Gorda on Monday.
Reasons were continuing problems with severe weather in northern states along with staffing shortages experienced by all airlines due to COVID quarantining.
"We continue to have an unusual number of cancellations this week," Allegiant media relations spokesperson Sonya Padgett said. "Some have been due to severe weather, and some due to other factors, including the type of unanticipated staff impacts from COVID experienced by other airlines and partners in places where we fly."
She said "ongoing impact" can't be predicted.
"We do anticipate additional delays and cancellations this week, unfortunately," she said. "Of course, when an unanticipated disruption to travel occurs, our customer care team notifies the affected passengers directly and relays options to be re-accommodated to another flight, receive a refund, credit or other compensation."
Getting on another flight is problematic for Allegiant flyers, because the airline's economy model means it does not have flights on all days to all cities. The cities with cancellations Monday were Grand Rapids, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky and Newburgh, New York. All have only two flights a week to and from PGD this week, except Grand Rapids, which has five.
Passengers with cancellations would pay nothing extra for a last-minute seat on a flight to the same city pairing, according the airline instructions. They can also request a refund. Allegiant did not respond to questions about whether passengers could switch to a nearby airport without paying last minutes rates.
Sun Country Airlines, which just started flying out of PGD, had only two flights, an arrival and a departure from and to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Neither was canceled.
There were a handful of flights canceled or delayed out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport as well on Monday.
Allegiant ranked at the top of major U.S. airlines cancelling flights Monday, according to data on FlightAware.com. Allegiant cancelled 16% of its flights nationwide, the same as Southwest Airlines. Jet Blue came in next at 14%. United, Delta, American, Spirit and Frontier were between 4-8%.
Allegiant cancelled 13% of flights Sunday, slightly less than Jet Blue and Frontier.
